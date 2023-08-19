Ultimate Pickleball Championship's first edition set to kick off

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 19 : The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1, 2023. This event, organized by Pro World Talent Sports in partnership with the All India Pickleball Association, aims to foster international competition and enhance the profile of pickleball within India.

Teams from diverse countries, including China, Singapore, Nepal and others are gearing up to participate in this tournament, elevating it to a global platform. Notably, the championship holds the distinction of being designated as a Tier 3 World Ranking tournament. This ranking system will allow players to accumulate crucial points that contribute to their global rankings and standings.

With the tagline ‘Where Champions Compete’, the tournament's format encompasses six categories catering to both men and women, tailored to various age groups and skill levels. These categories encompass under 16, under 19, 35 plus, 50 plus, 60 plus and an open category. This extensive array of categories ensures that players of all backgrounds and proficiency levels have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete on an international stage. An added poignant touch is the inclusion of a special team event that pays tribute to the late Arjun Kothiya, a prominent figure in the pickleball community. This commemorative event underlines the closely-knit nature of the pickleball community and their dedication to upholding the sport's heritage.

Talking about the same Siddharth Hazare the CEO of Pro World Talent Sports said, “Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports around the world and we are sure it has huge potential in India. The aim of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship is to get more people interested in the game and also give them a platform to compete with international players. We are getting a great response to the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success.”

Talking about the same Arvind Prabhoo who is the President of the All-India Pickleball Association and also the President of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) said, “The Ultimate Pickleball Tournament is a great way to promote the sport. Being a third-tier ranking event, we are getting a lot of inquiries from various federations around the world for participating. We also have China who would be participating first time in any world event. We are sure this will be a landmark event for the growth of the sport in India.”

