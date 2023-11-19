‘Unacceptable’: Congress slams cricket authorities for not inviting Kapil Dev to WC Final

New Delhi, Nov 19 Congress on Sunday condemned the cricket authorities for not inviting Kapil Dev, captain of 1983 World Cup Winner Indian cricket for the final cricket world cup match against Australia.

"It is simply unacceptable and extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad," Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

"Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back," the Congress leader said.

His remarks came after Kapil Dev stated that he was not invited for the Cricket World Cup final match being played at Ahmedabad and thus he has not gone.

The former Indian cricket team captain had came out in support of the Women wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of Indian (WFI) then chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

