Uncapped defender Cabal earns Colombia call-up

Bogota, March 16 Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has added uncapped defender Juan Cabal to his squad for friendlies against Spain and Romania, the South American country's football federation said on Friday.

The 23-year-old replaces center-back Yerry Mina, who suffered an unspecified injury while playing for Cagliari in a 4-2 home win over Salernitana in Italy's Serie A last Saturday (March 9), reported Xinhua.

"Yerry Mina will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Spain and Romania due to physical discomfort that prevents him from being in peak condition," the federation said in a statement.

Cabal has impressed at left-back for Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona this season and is also capable of playing in the center of defense.

Colombia will meet Spain in London on March 22 and Romania in Madrid four days later.

