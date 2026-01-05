Under-19 years never come back, they should simply be themselves, says Varun Aaron

New Delhi, Jan 5 Former India pacer Varun Aaron said the Under-19 cricketers should simply be themselves in preparation for the upcoming U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, adding that these years never come back in anyone’s life.

"Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself. There is always pressure to perform at any level, even from Under-14s, but the coaches with this group just want the boys to play with freedom and show their natural game on the field. Those Under-19 years never come back, so this is the stage where they should simply be themselves," Aaron said on JioStar.

The India U19 men’s side are currently playing the second Youth ODI against South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, after winning the opening game of the series by 25 runs (via DLS Method). The three-game series is a part of their preparation for the mega event commencing on January 15.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra are not a part of the tour of South Africa due to wrist injuries, but will return in time for the U19 World Cup. India will open their U19 World Cup campaign against Group A opponents USA in Bulawayo, before facing New Zealand and Bangladesh in the league stage. India have been the most successful side in Men’s U19 World Cup with a record five titles.

The 16th edition of the 2026 Men’s Under-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four each. Every side will play the other three teams in its group during the opening round, with the top three progressing to the Super Six stage.

The leading four teams from there will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on February 3 and 4 in Bulawayo and Harare, while the final is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on February 6.

