Union Minister Amit Shah congratulates Abhinav Bindra for being awarded Olympic Order by IOC

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra for being awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the highest award of the Olympic Movement. It is awarded for particularly distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement, i.e. recognition of efforts worthy of merit in the cause of sport. The honour was established in 1975. Bindra will be given the award during the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Paris on August 10. The 41-year-old was India's first-ever individual gold medalist in Olympic history, becoming the champion in the 10 m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He has also been a part of IOC's Athlete Commission since 2018.

Taking to his official X account, Amit Shah lauded Bindra and called him a sportsman with 'exemplary feats'.

The Union Minister added that the Olympic gold medalist continues to inspire athletes with his mentorship.

"Kudos to @Abhinav_Bindra for being awarded the Olympic Order. A sportsman with exemplary feats, Abhinav Bindra continues to inspire athletes with his enlightening mentorship. All my best wishes are with him," Amit Shah wrote on X.

A letter from IOC President Thomas Bach to Bindra announcing the honour said, "It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has today decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement. The award ceremony will take place during the 142™ IOC Session in Paris on 10 August 2024. May I take this opportunity to address you my most sincere congratulations on this award,

looking forward to seeing you in Paris."

Following Bindra's honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to him, writing on X, "It makes every Indian proud that Abhinav Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement."

