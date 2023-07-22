Union Minister Anurag Thakur to felicitate Fit India Quiz winners in Mumbai tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be hosting a felicitation ceremony for the State Rounds winners of the 2nd Fit India Quiz on Sunday at the BKC in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday.

The ceremony will be graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur.

The state-level winners of the Fit India Quiz 2022 will be felicitated at the ceremony on Sunday. They will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The Fit India Quiz is a part of the Fit India Movement, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The movement aims to make India a fitter and healthier nation.

The 2nd edition of the Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz for Schools was launched on 29th August last year on the eve of the National Sports Day by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports and Ministry of Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Fit India Quiz 2022 is India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness with a cash prize of Rs 3.25 crore to schools and students. The quiz covers a wide range of topics related to India's rich sporting history, fitness, and nutrition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor