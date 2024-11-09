Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj flag off 'Run for Inclusion' event

New Delhi [India], November 9 : Union Minister Harsh Malhotra along with BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, and Bansuri Swaraj flagged off 'Run for Inclusion' an event organised by Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) - the national sports federation dedicated to promoting sports for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Touted as the largest run of its kind in India, the event aimed to spark a movement celebrating the power of inclusion through sports. The race began at Central Civil Service Ground, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

Around 10,000 participants from across Delhi NCR joined the 3 km run, demonstrating their support for athletes with special needs. Special Olympics Bharat also welcomed over 1,000 special athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) from approximately 100 schools and colleges, who will participate in the event together.

The run's central theme, "Each One, Reach One," highlighted the importance of inclusivity and encouraged each participant not only to run but also to connect with the special athletes.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition is the first global event of its kind held in India, focusing on athletes aged 22 and above with IDD.

This event also marked a significant milestone for Special Olympics Bharat, as it introduced bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

Special Olympics Bharat, accredited by Special Olympics Inc., USA, is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, as the National Sports Federation responsible for the development of sports for individuals with IDD across India. Special Olympics is a global movement that uses sports, health, education, and leadership programs to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

