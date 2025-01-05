Union Minister Mandaviya leads 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Porbandar; star grapplers join campaign

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, led the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative in Gujarat's Porbandar, with Olympian Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Sangram Singh pledging their support to the movement.

As part of the event, Indian Army jawans cycled from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path in the national capital, highlighting a social campaign against drugs under the Fit India Campaign.

Mandaviya led the initiative in Upleta, his constituency in Porbandar. Over 150 cyclists joined him, riding a 5 km stretch from the Municipal Arts & Commerce College to the Taluka School Cricket Ground.

"Cycling is a solution to pollution. It is a health mantra. Everyone should cycle as it is beneficial for keeping one fit. You can form a group and can cycle together. I would suggest everyone to register on the Fit India website and app and be a part of the Sundays on Cycle movement following the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Please register yourselves as Upleta Cycling Club. I will also cycle with you when I stay at Upleta," Mandaviya said.

The third week of the cycling campaign saw participation in over 2,500 locations across the country. Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and former Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram Singh joined as prominent supporters.

In Delhi, Sangram Singh led a group of more than 500 cyclists, including Indian Army jawans, SAI campers, and cycling club members. Starting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the group rode to Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and back, promoting the week's theme: a social campaign against drugs.

"I have always believed that health is the only wealth. Our body is a temple and we should not abuse our body by consuming drugs. Also, cycling is one of the best activities to improve fitness. If our Army jawans can take out their precious time from guarding our borders to promote a healthy lifestyle, all of us can do it too. Say no to drugs and be a part of Sundays on Cycle," Sangram Singh said.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain joined the movement at the SAI Regional Centre in Guwahati, alongside athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

Earlier, the campaign witnessed participation from CRPF and ITBP personnel, with events held at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs) nationwide.

