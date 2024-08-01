Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauds Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Mansukh Mandaviya took to his official X handle and pointed out that Swapnil Kusale is the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. Mandaviya added that Kusale's achievement will make the nation proud.

"Congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning a historic BRONZE medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024! The first Indian to win a medal in #Olympics in this eventyour achievement makes us incredibly proud," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir also lauded Swapnil Kusale for his 'fantastic performance' at the ongoing multi-sport event.

"Congratulations #SwapnilKusale on a fantastic performance! Very well done," Gambhir wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

In the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

