Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to grace launch of Khelo India Youth Games Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, will be the chief guest for the launch of the official logo, jersey, mascot, torch and theme song for the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled from January 19 to 31, 2024.

The previous 5 editions of the Youth Games have been held primarily in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula and Bhopal. The upcoming edition will take place in four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

The launch ceremony on Friday will also be graced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, among other dignitaries from the Union Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and the State Government.

There will also be the distinguished presence of renowned sports icons such as Chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand, Tokyo Olympian Fencer Bhavani Devi, Badminton star Joshna Chinappa and Hockey Asia Cup bronze medalist S. Mareeswaran, among other esteemed personalities.

