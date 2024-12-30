United Cup: Zverev takes control as Germany beat China 2-1, reach quarterfinals

Perth, Dec 30 Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund continued their perfect United Cup record in the mixed doubles on Monday, securing defending champions Germany’s status as Group E winners and a place in the quarterfinals with a victory against China in Group E.

The duo notched a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Zhang Zhizhen and Zhang Shuai in the deciding mixed doubles rubber against China, sealing a 2-1 win in favour of the defending champions. Zverev and Siegemund had won each of the four previous mixed doubles rubbers they contested at the event and ensured they kept a clean slate with a rock-solid performance, booking a quarter-final clash with Kazakhstan.

“Triple ZZZ is a very funny guy, we had a great singles and great mixed doubles match with Laura,” said Zverev. “I’m happy that we’re in the quarterfinals and, actually, I’m happy that China are in the quarterfinals too. Congratulations to the Chinese team. It was a really great match,” Siegemund added. “When you play for the first time after a while, you never really know what’s going to happen, and I think it was a great performance.”

Earlier, Zverev shook off a sluggish start to give Germany an initial 1-0 lead in the tie, rallying to a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Zhang Zhizhen. Gao Xinyu then fought back for China with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 upset of Siegemund, levelling the tie at 1-1. With her singles win, Gao ensured China finished second in Group E, facing the winner of Group A in the quarter-finals. “I didn’t start well…I was missing more shots from my backhand side, which is normally the most stable,” said Zverev. “He was also playing extremely well, so aggressive. He was not letting me into the match or find my rhythm.

“Then I pushed some balls back in the second set to get some rhythm from the baseline. Then I found my rhythm and I’m happy with my performance in the second and third sets.”

In the men’s singles, Zhang had picked up where he left off from his 54-minute clinic against Thiago Monteiro on Friday with a promising start to the winner-takes-all tie. Zverev’s standout quality has been his serving in recent times, but it was thoroughly tested in the opening set against Zhang. The Chinese star broke Zverev on two occasions, and was imperious behind his own, winning 93 per cent (13/14) of first deliveries, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

Zhang, who reached his maiden ATP Tour final in Hangzhou in September, struck cleanly from both wings from the beginning of the match. Yet he was unable to withstand 23-time titlist Zverev once he grew into the encounter and found his range from the baseline. Zverev, significantly aided by the 22 unforced errors that Zhang fired, asserted his dominance with a perfect second-set score. After a stark drop in intensity in the second set, Zhang steadied himself through the first four games of the decider. But after another lapse in the sixth, Zverev raced away with the final four games to improve to 2-0 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

Gao's victory continues a dream week for the World No.175, who has replaced the absent Zheng Qinwen in singles. Before the United Cup, a professional career that started in 2014 had seen the 27-year-old notch just one tour-level win, in Hua Hin last September, and one defeat of a Top 100 player, over Veronica Cepede Royg in 2017 Beijing qualifying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor