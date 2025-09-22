UP Rudras step away from Hockey India League

New Delhi, Sep 22 Hockey franchise UP Rudras have announced their decision to withdraw from the Hockey India League due to financial sustainability. The franchise stressed that the move, while difficult, does not diminish its commitment to the sport or its community.

“This was not an easy call,” said team director Cedric D’Souza. “We value what the league has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable. Our responsibility now is to direct resources where they can have the greatest long-term impact, grassroots development.”

The Rudras underlined that their focus going forward will be on building strong foundations for hockey in India, investing in structured programs at the school and community level, scouting and training initiatives to identify promising players early, and creating development platforms that bridge the gap between local talent and national recognition.

Indian Hockey Team vice-captain and UP Rudras’ star player, Hardik, added perspective from the players: “Representing the Rudras in the Hockey India League has been an honour. Our fans have stood by us with unwavering loyalty. While this chapter closes, our dedication to hockey and to inspiring future athletes continues at the grassroots level.”

Officials thanked the fans for their vocal support throughout and emphasised that the decision reflects strategic redirection, not retreat. Indian hockey legend, Lalit Upadhyay and UP stalwart, noted, “The league has played an important role, despite it coming to an end for us, our focus on developing the sport in Uttar Pradesh will continue. By channelling efforts into grassroots initiatives, we remain fully invested in Indian hockey’s future.”

For the Rudras, stepping away from the Hockey India League is less an exit than a pivot. The franchise believes that its greatest impact now lies in strengthening the sport’s foundations, creating opportunities for young players, and ensuring the long-term health of hockey in India. With this shift, the Rudras reaffirm their role not just as competitors on the field, but as committed custodians of the game’s future.

