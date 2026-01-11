Upkar Singh Virk Lauds Telangana Kho Kho Association for arrangements at Senior National C'ship

Hanmakonda (Telangana) [India], January 11 : The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship (Men & Women) began on Sunday at Kazipet Railway Stadium in Hanmakonda under the auspices of the Telangana Kho Kho Association.

The tournament will be held from January 11 to 16, bringing national and international recognition to the district. General Secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India, Upkar Singh Virk, praised the Telangana Kho Kho Association for the excellent arrangements at the Championship.

Speaking to ANI, officials said that more than 40 teams from across the country, including the Railway, Police, Airport Authority and other departments, are participating in the championship, with women's teams also competing. Around 1,700 players, coaches, managers, technical officials and support staff have arrived in Telangana for the event.

Participants praised the arrangements made by the Telangana government and the association, stating that the facilities, accommodation, transport and ground conditions were on par with international standards. Players expressed satisfaction with the smooth organisation and said the tournament will provide a strong platform for emerging talent.

A Telangana Police woman player, who is playing her 14th national championship, said she was delighted to participate and appreciated the excellent arrangements made at the venue.

Organisers said that the championship will boost sports culture in the state and inspire youth to take up Kho Kho professionally.

Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India, thanked Telangana Kho Kho Association President Janga Raghava Reddy for successfully organising and officiating the Senior National Kho Kho Championship in Kazipet, praising the excellent arrangements for players, accommodation, and transportation, and expressing confidence that the tournament would run smoothly.

