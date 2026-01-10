UPKL Season 2 witnesses record-breaking night as league benchmarks fall

Noida, Jan 10 Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 witnessed a historic moment on the final day of the league stage as multiple competition records were rewritten during the encounter between Lucknow Lions and Gazab Ghaziabad at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Lucknow Lions delivered a dominant performance to register an emphatic 87-36 victory, making it the highest-scoring match in the history of the UPKL. The league leaders maintained relentless attacking pressure and tactical sharpness throughout the contest, asserting control across both halves.

The record-breaking night was further highlighted by an extraordinary individual performance from Lucknow Lions raider Shivam Chaudhary, who created a new league benchmark by scoring 43 raid points in a single match, the most ever by an individual in UPKL history. His sustained raiding dismantled the Gazab Ghaziabad defence, producing repeated multi-point raids and driving Lucknow to a historic team total.

Speaking on the milestone, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of UPKL, said, “This is exactly what UPKL is being built for: to give athletes a platform where they can express themselves, grow under pressure, and set new performance benchmarks. When a player delivers a performance of this level, it reflects not just individual talent, but the competitive ecosystem and standards the league is striving to create.”

The milestones were achieved during UPKL’s high-pressure Do-or-Die Week, a phase of the tournament that consistently delivered decisive encounters and elevated performances. Beyond the numbers, the match underlined the rapid evolution of the league in only its second season, with increasing pace, attacking depth, and competitive intensity on display.

As UPKL Season 2 moves into the knockout stage, the record-breaking night stands as one of the defining highlights of the league phase, reinforcing the tournament’s growing stature and its role in shaping the next generation of kabaddi performers.

Earlier, the final day of the Do-or-Die Week in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 began with a dominant performance from Awadh Ramdoots, who defeated Purvanchal Panthers 47–33 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. With both teams already out of the top-four race, the contest was about pride, momentum, and finishing the league stage on a strong note.

The match began cautiously, with both sides testing each other in the opening minutes. Awadh Ramdoots gradually found their rhythm through captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, who consistently troubled the Purvanchal defence with sharp raids. At the other end, Awadh’s defensive unit stepped up with equal authority, producing timely tackles that restricted Purvanchal’s scoring opportunities.

