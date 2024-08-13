Uruguay defender Suarez set for Botafogo exit

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 13 Uruguay international defender Damian Suarez is poised to leave Botafogo, less than midway through his two-year contract with the Brazilian Serie A club.

Suarez has been a mainstay at right-back for Botafogo since joining the Rio de Janeiro outfit from Spain's Getafe in February.

But the 36-year-old has fallen out of favor after submitting a transfer request earlier this month amid reports linking him with Uruguay's Penarol, Globo Esporte reported.

It said that Botafogo manager Artur Jorge has told Suarez that he is no longer a part of the club's plans.

Suarez, who has been capped seven times for Uruguay's national team, began his career with Montevideo-based side Defensor before successful spells in Spain with Sporting Gijon, Elche and Getafe.

