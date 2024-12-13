US Kids Golf Indian Championship: Arshvant, Armaan move to second behind Pritish in Boys 15-18

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], December 13 : A majority of the first-round leaders managed to hold on to their lead or kept close to the top after the second round of the fourth edition of the US Kids Golf Indian Championships.

Barring Rohin Patel, an Indian-origin golfer from the US, all other leaders continued to be home talent, though some like Woo Kay-Lynn of Malaysia in Girls 11-12 were close to the top. Woo was third in her category.

Among the boys Nihal Cheema (Boys 7 and Under), Kabir Goyal (Bous 9), Jot Sarup Gupta (Boys 10), Vidit Agarwal (Boys 12) and Smyaan Gupta (Boys 13-14) stayed retained their top place.

In Boys 11, Siddhant Sharma joined Sohrab Singh Talwar and they were both. At 1-over 145.

Arshvant Srivastava (74-72) made a big move up as he climbed from joint fifth to second place with an even par round on a day of tough scoring. Starting the day eight shots behind leader, Pritish Singh Karayat (66-77), Arshvant is now only three behind and is tied for second with Armaan Thapar (72-74).

Among Girls 9-10, Aaradhya Bhatnagar moved from second to first as Ria Nenavath, overnight leader, slipped to third with Aaliyah Kalra now lying second.

In the remaining four categories, the first-round leaders continued to rule with Naina Kapoor still impressive with 70-75. Ahana Shah leads Girls 8 and under, Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 13-14) and Ayesha Gupta (Girls 15-18) are still on the top. In. Girls 13-14 Kriti Parekh moved from third to second.

Friday will be the final day when the US Kids Indian championship winners will be crowned.

The three-day event awards Priority Status which can help golfers qualify for US Kids Major events in regional, international, European, World teen and world championships. This is the fourth edition of the premier junior international championship.

Leading scores: after Round 2:

Boys 7 and U: 1. Nihal Cheema 34-35; 2. Keeon Agarwal 48-49;

Boys 8: T-1. Rohin Patel (US) 46-38 2. Aryan Mittal 48-39;

Boys 9: 1. Kabir Goyal 71-74; 2. Sahib Aujla 75-75; 3. Divjot Gupta 73-79;

Boys 10: 1. Jot Sarup Gupta 71-79; 2. Rayan Patel 77-77;

Boys 11: T-1. Siddhant Sharma 75-70; and Sohrab Singh Talwar 72-73;

Boys 12: 1. Vidit Agarwal 78-80; 2, Dhruv V Singh 86-80;

Boys 13-14: 1. Smyaan Gupta 74-80; T2 Rannvijay Singh Gill 78-79; and Sohang Singh Kantor 78-79;

Boys 15-18: 1. Pritish Singh Karayat 66-77; 2. Arshvant Srivastava 74-72 and Armaan Thapar 72-74;

Girls 8 & U: 1. Ahana Shah 37-35; 2. Aahana Shrivastava 38-38;

Girls 9-10: 1. Aaradhya Bhatnagar 92-86; 2. Aaliyah Kalra 94-88;

Girls 11-12: 1. Naina Kapoor 70-75; Aanya Dandriyal 81-78;

Girls 13-14: 1. Shambhavi Chaturvedi 75-79; 2. Kriti Parekh 80-79

Girls 15-18: 1. Ayesha Gupta 80-72; 2. Nayonika Kapoor 85-92.

