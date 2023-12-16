US Kids Golf North: Arshvant, Guntas, Amaira, Siddhant, Nihal excel in 6th leg

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 16 : Arshvant Srivastava among boys and Guntas Kaur Sandhu among girls turned in the two best performances of the sixth and final leg of the US Kids Golf India North Tour.

Guntas, who carded a stunning 64 in the fifth leg followed it up with a 7-under 65 that produced another big win for the Chandigarh youngster. It was her fourth win in as many starts and overall she finished on the top in the Category.

Meanwhile, Arshvant, whose birdie-birdie finish in the fifth leg earned him a podium finish despite an eye infection, showed that he has fully recovered from his hand injury also. He birdied three times in each of the two stretched of the Classic Golf and Country Club but dropped a shot each on the fifth and 12th. Arshvant's win with 68 was the second for him this season and lifted him to the second as the sixth leg was the Tour Championship and carried double points. He moved to second spot behind Prince Bainsla who was second in the sixth leg. Bainsla, three wins and two seconds, topped the overall points position in Boys 13-14. Arshvant had two wins, one second and one-third in six events.

Among girls, Amaira Gulati (32, 4-under) was one of the stars as she closed the season with a win, her fifth of the year. Gairat Kaur Kahlon (35, 1-under) was second. The win also meant Amaira won the Overall Category by a handy margin.

Nihal Cheema (3-under 33) dominated the Boys 6 section as he has done this season with four wins in four starts, while Zorawar Singh Chahal completed a clean sweep of all six events.

Kabir Goyal reigned supreme among Boys 8 with a 37 that gave him a fourth win, but he was taken to a play-off by Ojas Saraswat. Divjot Gupta, who won the first two legs was third in the sixth leg.

Rudar Gupta won the Boys 9, while in Boys 10, Sidhhant Sharma won his third title in a row, as he shot 69 and topped the Category for the season.

Raajveer Surri won his first title of the season at the right time after being in Top-3 in each of his previous five starts. It helped him win the overall title and he also avenged the fifth leg defeat to Vidit Aggarwal in Boys 11.

Danish Verma, who lost to Chaitanya Pandey in a play-off in the fifth leg made up with a six-shot win in the final leg to win the overall top spot in the age group.

Manyaveer Bhadoo won the Boys 15-18 section again.

Aanya Dandriyal (Girls 9-10), Guntas Kaur Sandhu (Girls 11-12) and Ananyaa Sood (Girls 13-14) won back-to-back title.

All the results: Sixth and final Leg 6 of the US Kids Golf India North Tour:

Boys

Boys 6 (9 holes): 1, Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh, 33); 2. 3. Ranveer Baloria (Delhi, 39), 3. Siddhik Chaturvedi (Noida, 48);

Boys 7 (9 holes): 1, Zorawar Singh Chahal (Mohali, 39); 2. Samar Singh (Gurgaon, 42); 3. Aryaan Mittal (Delhi, 49)

Boys 8 (9 holes): 1. Kabir Goyal (Noida, 37) won in play-off; 2. Ojas Saraswat (Mohali, 37); 3.. Divjot Gupta (Jalandhar, 38)

Boys 9: 1. Rudar Gupta (Jalandhar, 76)

Boys 10: 1. Siddhant Sharma (Faridabad, 69); 2. Arnav Kumar (Jalandhar, 78); 3. Krishnav Gupta (Delhi, 79).

Boys 11: 1. Raajveer Surri (Noida, 75); 2. Vidit Aggarwal (Delhi, 77); 3. Aryaveer Singh Grewal (Mohali, 82)

Boys 12: 1. Danish Verma (Ludhiana, 72); 2. 1. Chaitanya Pandey (Delhi, 78);

3. Devvrat Singh Rajawat (Jaipur, 81)

Boys 13-14: 1. Arshvant Srivastava (Noida, 68); 2. Prince Bainsla (Haryana, 73); T3. Ayan Dubey (Noida, 79) and Aryaveer Lamba (Delhi, 79)

Boys 15-18: 1. Manyaveer Bhadoo (Chandigarh, 74); 2. Zorawar Randhawa (Delhi, 76); 3. Aftab Singh. Bakshi (Delhi, 83).

Girls

Girls 8 (9 holes): 1. Amaira Gulati (Lucknow, 32); 2. Gairat Kaur Kahlon (Mohali, 35); 3. Naaysha S Sinha (Noida, 41)

Girls 9-10: 1. Aanya Dandriyal (Gr Noida, 75)

Girls 11-12: 1. Guntas Kaur Sandhu (Chandigarh, 65); 2. Rabab Kahlon (Mohali, 75); 3. Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Noida, 77)

Girls 13-14: 1. Ananyaa Sood (Delhi, 74); 2. Anandita Baloria (Delhi, 76); 3. Parnika Sharma (Noida, 82).

