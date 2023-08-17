US Masters T10 League: Atlanta Fire to go up against Texas Chargers in opening match

Lauderhill [US], August 17 : The US Masters T10 League announced the schedule for the inaugural edition of the tournament on Monday. The competition, which will witness the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in action, will kick off with Atlanta Fire taking on Texas Chargers in the opening match at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, 18 August 2023.

A total of six teams - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Tritons, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers - are all set to mesmerize cricket fans in the United States of America in the power-packed ten-day competition from August 18 to August 27. The competition will consist of 21 round-robin games ahead of the Playoffs and the Final. A celebrity game will also be held on the day of the Finale.

Speaking about the announcement of the US Masters T10 League schedule, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the fixtures of the inaugural US Masters T10 League edition. The fans in the US and around the world are in for a treat with three matches scheduled on each of the days in the lead-up to the Finale. We can't wait for the tournament to begin"

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, “The T10 format has been received brilliantly in Abu Dhabi and Zimbabwe, and now we are thrilled to begin proceedings in the United States of America. The quickest format in the world will certainly attract a lot of attention from the sports fans in America.”

The US Masters T10 League will be broadcast on a number of channels around the globe. The cricket fans in India can catch the tournament on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports Hindi on television and on the digital platform - JIO Cinema app.

The competition will be telecast on Willow and Willow Extra in the USA and Canada, Geo Super and PTV Sport in Pakistan, Sports Max in the Caribbean, T Sports Channel and T Sports YouTube in Bangladesh, SABC in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, ZTN Prime in Zimbabwe and CineBlitz in the United Arab Emirates.

All 25 matches will be played at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

