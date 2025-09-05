US Open: Anisimova sets final clash with Sabalenka with SF win over Osaka

New York, Sep 5 Amanda Anisimova continued her breakout season with another statement victory, edging past Naomi Osaka to book her place in the US Open final.

Just two months after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, the American rallied from a set down to defeat the four-time major champion 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in a thrilling contest that stretched just under three hours inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Anisimova’s win was historic, making her the first player to ever beat Osaka in a major semifinal. The match saw both players trade breaks relentlessly through the opening two sets before Anisimova steadied herself in the decisive stages. Osaka dominated the first-set tiebreak, but the 27-year-old American hit back in the second, racing through her own breaker to level the match, as per WTA.

“Naomi is playing amazing tennis,” Anisimova said after the match. “She’s back where she belongs, and I told her I’m so proud of her. After having a baby, to be playing at this level -- it’s insane. She was really giving me a run for the final, and I wasn’t sure I’d make it past the finish line.

“This tournament means so much to me, and I think that was really getting to me. In the end, I was just trying to fight my way through and enjoy the moment. We were both playing some amazing tennis, and sometimes I was like, ‘How are we making these shots?’ But we were -- and we just kept going.”

In the deciding set, Anisimova secured a crucial break at 3-1 and held her nerve, saving two break points while serving for the match before closing it out on her third opportunity. She finished with 50 winners, handing Osaka just her third Grand Slam hard-court defeat after winning the opening set.

The result sets up a showdown with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a rematch of their Wimbledon semifinal, which Anisimova won. With her second straight Slam final, she also ensures that an American woman has featured in every major final this season — the first time that has happened since 2002.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor