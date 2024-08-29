US Open: Musetti prevails, Shelton sets up all-American Rd-3 clash with Tiafoe

New York, Aug 29 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy saved two match points at 4-5 in the fifth set of his match against Miomir Kecmanovic to secure a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory and moved in the third round of the US Open.

Kecmanovic held two match points on return but was never able to gain control of the point on either occasion. Musetti finished the match with 51 winners and he converted six of his 13 break points, according to ATP.

The 22-year-old Italian will next take on Brandon Nakashima, who defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to enter third round.

Earlier, Ben Shelton dispatched Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round, to set up an enticing all-American third-round clash with friend-turned-foe Frances Tiafoe.

Tiofie advanced to Round 3 after his opponent Alexander Shevchenko from Kazakhstan retired in their second round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Shevchenko received a medical timeout midway through the second set, then retired after being broken after the first game of the third set when Tiafoe was leading 6-4, 6-1,1-0.

The 36-year-old Bautista Agut, making his 11th US Open appearance, did his best despite the high temperatures and humidity that made playing conditions challenging . He saved the first four break points he faced in a contest that was largely controlled by Shelton’s dominant left-hand, but eventually fell victim to his opponent’s explosive power.

Shelton hit 60 winners on the afternoon; Bautista Agut could only manage 13.

The 21-year-old southpaw made his first of many critical strikes at the 40-minute mark of the opening set, lashing a forehand to break for 5-3, then quickly served out the stanza in the next game.

The second set followed a similar script, with Shelton whipping another of his 27 forehand winners to break for a 4-3 lead. He dropped just three more points on serve in the set. Bautista Agut, currently ranked 67, kept up the chase in the third set, but his best efforts were snuffed out by the American.

Moments later the American tucked a forehand winner into the open court that sealed his third break of the match. He locked up the victory in a hurry, finishing the match with his fastest serve of the match—a 141 mph screamer, according to tournament stas.

Shelton is bidding to become the first American to reach back-to-back US Open semifinals since Andre Agassi in 1992-93. He has reached at least the third round of all four majors played in 2024, and improves to 7-2 lifetime at the US Open with his win.

The 21-year-old American earned a breakthrough run in New York last year when he became the youngest American man to reach the semis at the hard-court major since Michael Chang in 1992.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor