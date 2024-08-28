US Open: Romania's Ruse ousts Wimbledon champ Krejcikova in second round

New York, Aug 28 Qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse came up with an inspired performance as she toppled Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets in a women's singles second round match on the Grandstand on Day 3 of the 2024 US Open here on Wednesday.

Riding the momentum gained from her qualifying rounds campaign here, the 26-year-old from Romania, who is ranked 122 in WTA Rankings, handed the eighth-seeded Krejcikova a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to claim one of her biggest scalps in Grand Slams. It was the first major loss for Krejcikova after compiling a streak of eight straight wins-- and the upset of the tournament so far. Krejcikova, one of the WTA Tour’s most consistent players, had won 15 of the past 16 matches against players ranked outside the Top 100.

Krejcikova has been on a high since her Wimbledon triumph. The swirl of obligations resulted in a flood of appearances and interviews back home, thus leaving her with little time and energy. The effect was evident in her 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera in the first round here. Against Ruse, she had no chance at the level she played.

In fairness, Ruse played a spectacular match, feasting on Krejcikova’s second serve, winning 20 of those 32 points. She was also more aggressive, stroking 28 winners and making only 15 unforced errors. Krejcikova’s numbers were 27 and 24, respectively. Ruse finished with eight aces, while Krejcikova stroked seven double faults.

Ruse broke Krejcikova’s serve in the sixth and 10th games of the first set and took the frame on her third set point when Krejcikova’s backhand soared wide. Krejcikova forged a 5-3 lead in the second set, but Ruse rallied to win the last four games. After the final point, Ruse, competing in the US Open second round for just the second time, collapsed to the court and lay on her back, taking in the biggest moment of her career.

“I have no words,” the elated Ruse was quoted as saying by the official website of the US Open. “I just cannot believe it. It was such a good match for me. Barbora is such a good player, she wins so many matches. It’s just a dream for me.

“I really don’t know how I did it. I just make every ball, to do my game and I think my father is the lucky charm. It’s his first time in the US! I’m super happy to be with him here, it’s been some very emotional days for me here.”

The 26-year-old Ruse must navigate past No. 26 seed Paula Badosa. That represents another underdog clash for Ruse, on the flip side, her lone career Top 10 triumph before the second round was over No. 5 Badosa back in Dubai in 2022.

