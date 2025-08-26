US Open: Swiatek launches bid for seventh Slam with easy first-round win

New York, Aug 26 Former World No.1 Iga Swiatek maintained her 100% record in the first round matches in the US Open, winning her seventh successive opening round clash as she launched her campaign for her Grand Slam title No.7 on Tuesday.

In an early match at a sun-kissed Arthur Ash Stadium, the 2022 winner maintained her recent form as she breezed past world No. 84 Emiliana Arango, 6-1, 6-2, on Tuesday.

Swiatek, who had snapped a 13-month title drought in July by capturing her first Wimbledon title and backed that up by lifting the Cincinnati trophy for the first time two weeks ago, is hoping to become the first WTA star to win the Wimbledon and US Open titles in the same calendar year since Serena Williams in 2012.

Having fallen to No. 8 in the WTA Rankings in June, Swiatek already returned to No. 2 this week. The 2022 champion at Flushing Meadows, a second title here this fortnight could potentially mean she reclaims the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

On Tuesday, Swiatek made short work of Arango, making her main draw debut here. It was a difficult task for the Pole as Arango was trying everything to disrupt the No. 2 seed’s rhythm, frequently throwing in the slice and offering up different depths of shot. However, Swiatek’s calculated striking collected a rapid 3-1 lead.

The Swiatek forehand was arching over the net, lasering line to line, moving the Colombian side to side. That stroke was the key to helping the Pole evade trouble at 0-30 to then hold for 4-1. It was relentless pressure for Arango, and in just 26 minutes, she was a set down.

Arango earned a rare chance at 3-2, 30-30. A looping Swiatek backhand volley was run down by the Colombian, before the world No. 2 managed to hold her ground and connect with a last-ditch backhand volley on the stretch.

Tuesday’s dominant display chalked up victory No. 50 so far this season, and now the Pole advances to meet Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor