US Open: Zverev, De Minaur march into Round 3; Altmaier upsets Tsitsipas

New York, Aug 29 Alexander Zverev advanced to the third round of the US Open with a straight-set win over Jacob Fearnley.

Zverev, who has been a finalist in every Grand Slam except Wimbledon and is seeking his first major title, broke Fearnley's serve in the first game of each set to secure a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Zverev broke the Brit in the first game and rode that out to a first-set win as Fearnley had five double faults, 14 unforced errors and treatment for an ailing right shoulder.

It was rinse-and-repeat in the second set as Zverev broke in the first game, but unlike the first set, he surrendered his advantage. Then Zverev broke in the sixth game, the difference in the set, US Open reports.

Fearnely lifted his game in the final frame, but his upset hopes were extinguished when Zverev converted his sixth match point.

Zverev next faces No. 25-seeded Feliz Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Roman Safiullin.

Alex de Minaur defeated Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the US Open's third round for the seventh time.

The Aussie leads the ATP Tour in hard-court match wins in 2025 with 26, and has reached at least the third round in each of his last nine appearances at hard-court majors.

De Minaur will bid to reach Round 4 in Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year when he faces Daniel Altmaier in the third round.

Altmaier, however, is through to the third round of the US Open for the first time in four appearances in Flushing Meadows thanks to a 7-6(5), 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 upset of 26th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Altmaier smacked a career-best 24 aces in his first-round win over Medjedovic, and added 15 more on Thursday night against Tsitsipas.

