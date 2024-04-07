US weightlifter Reeves sweeps three golds at IWF World Cup

Phuket, Thailand, April 7 Olivia Reeves of the United States swept three gold medals in the women's 71kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup, here on Sunday.

Stealing the limelight from China's Liao Guifang and Song Kuk Hyang of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Reeves succeeded in all of her six attempts, lifting 118kg in the snatch and 150kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 268kg, reports Xinhua.

Liao and Song, respective world record holders in total and the clean and jerk, tried to outcompete each other in the snatch by attempting 120kg following their initial success on 115kg, but neither succeeded.

Liao lifted 149kg but failed in her third attempt of 154kg in the clean and jerk in a final bid to win the competition. The Chinese weightlifter won the bronze in the snatch, and silvers in the clean and jerk and total.

The IWF World Cup in Phuket runs until April 11 and serves as a qualifying event for Paris 2024.

