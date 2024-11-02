USPL announces star-studded commentary panel for upcoming season 3

Florida [USA], November 2 : The United States Premier League (USPL) announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming season 3 which is slated to get underway at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The tournament will kick off from November 22 and will conclude on December 1.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as former players Monali Patel, Paul Nixon, Kainat Waqar, Marie Kelly, and Jon Kent will bring their expertise and unique perspectives to the commentary box.

Joining them is Grace Ballinger, renowned for her vibrant personality and deep understanding of cricket, who will be teaming up with the former cricketers to provide engaging and insightful commentary

Founder and Chairman of USPL Jaideep Singh said that they are thrilled to have such a diverse and experienced commentary team for Season 3. He added that the combined knowledge of the commentators will elevate the viewing experience for fans around the world.

"We are thrilled to have such a diverse and experienced commentary team for Season 3. Their combined knowledge and passion for the game will elevate the viewing experience for fans around the world," Jaideep was quoted in a release from USPL as saying.

The Season 3 of USPL is going to be bigger and better as key players have been locked in after a successful auction held in New Jersey. The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy - have bolstered their squads with new picks during the auction held earlier this month

The teams are gearing up to compete in season 3 with almost a month left for the start of the League. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium in Florida.

