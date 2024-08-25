UTT 2024: Jeet Chandra, PBG Bengaluru Smashers face Puneri Paltan in clash of giant-slayers

Chennai, Aug 25 Both PBG Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will look to continue their winning ways when they meet in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday. The teams won their first ties against Chennai Lions and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, courtesy of giant-killing efforts by Jeet Chandra and Ayhika Mukherjee.

Jeet and PBG Bengaluru Smashers laid down a strong statement in their opening tie against hosts Chennai Lions, winning by a margin of 11-4. En route to the thumping win, Jeet defeated India’s top-ranked male paddler, Achanta Sharath Kamal, 3-0, adding to his team’s comprehensive victory.

Captain Alvaro Robles, USA ace Lily Zhang, and experienced Indian paddler Anthony Amalraj - who only participated in the mixed doubles - also stood out for their displays for PBG Bengaluru Smashers, who will be aiming to build on the strong showing in their opening tie when they face Puneri Paltan Table Tennis.

“It’s a great feeling, especially beating him (Sharath) in Chennai,” Jeet said. “We’re looking forward; we’re just getting started. We’re preparing for the upcoming matches.”

While they would later relinquish that milestone to the team from Bengaluru, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis had earlier claimed the season’s biggest win in their 10-5 victory against debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Giant-killing, again, was the theme of the tie, especially as Ayhika beat the league’s highest-ranked player, Bernadette Szocs, 3-0. Seventeen-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, too, had impressed in his sweeping win over French paddler Lilian Bardet.

“I was excited to play with her (Szocs); I was really happy because I have always loved playing against higher-ranked players,” said Ayhika. “I prepared myself. I wasn’t thinking about winning or losing; I was only thinking about playing my best game. And yeah, it turned out well!”

Another big win for either side could help them bring closer to the first target: crossing into the playoffs.

Squads:

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar

