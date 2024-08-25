UTT 2024: Manav's spirited fightback not enough as U Mumba TT go down to Jaipur Patriots

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25 : Manav Thakkar's spirited fightback went down in vain as U Mumba TT lost their second tie of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 to debutants Jaipur Patriots 6-9.

Manav partnered Maria Xiao to stage a sensational comeback win for the team from Mumbai in the mixed doubles round; later, he fought back from a game down to beat Snehit SFR 2-1 in the tie's second men's singles. Still, earlier victories for Jaipur Patriots' international stars Cho Seung-min and Suthasini Sawettabut meant that a miracle come-from-behind win for U Mumbai TT proved just beyond their reach.

Cho, playing just his second match in UTT, defeated African table tennis great Quadri Aruna in the tie's first men's singles 3-0. Suthasini followed in his footsteps by besting Spain's Maria Xiao over three games by a two-one margin, their match decided by a Golden Point.

Manav's outstanding display meant the impetus to continue the fightback fell on Sutirtha Mukherjee. However, Jaipur Patriots' Nithyashree Mani maintained her composure amid the high pressure - hitting some incredible shots along the way - to hand the tie to the debutants.

For his efforts, Manav took home the Indian Player of the Tie award. Cho was named the Foreign Player of the Tie, while Nithyashree claimed the DafaNews Shot of the Tie for her incredible chop finish from a tight angle.

In the day's earlier tie, Chennai Lions secured their first win of UTT 2024 over Dabang Delhi TTC by an 8-7 scoreline. The hosts started positively through Achanta Sharath Kamal, who beat Andreas Levenko 2-1 in the first men's singles. The next three matches followed suit, with Chennai Lions winning 2-1 in each before Dabang Delhi TTC's Diya Chitale recorded a clean sweep over Poymantee Baisya for her first win in the league.

Tomorrow's only tie will see the PBG Bengaluru Smashers take on Puneri Paltan TT at 19:30, with both teams looking to take a significant step forward.

Detailed Scores:

Jaipur Patriots bt U Mumba TT 9-6:

Cho Seung-min bt Quadri Aruna 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5); Suthasini Sawettabut bt Maria Xiao 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-10); Cho/Nithyashree lost to Manav/Xiao 1-2 (11-4, 3-11, 9-11); Snehit SFR lost to Manav Thakkar 1-2 (2-11, 11-7, 11-8); Nithyashree Mani bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (11-7, 11-8, 5-11)

Chennai Lions bt Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7:

Sharath Kamal bt Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-8, 8-11); Sakura Mori bt Orawan Paranang 2-1 (11-10, 11-8, 4-11); Sharath/Mori bt Sathiyan/Paranang 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11); Jules Rolland bt Sathiyan G. 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11); Poymantee Baisya lost to Diya Chitale 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 5-11).

