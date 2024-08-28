UTT 2024: PBG Bengaluru Smashers aim to extend winning run against Jaipur Patriots

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 : PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be looking to extend their unbeaten run and take a step closer to the playoffs when they face Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 debutants Jaipur Patriots at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

The team from Bengaluru has won both its ties so far and is second in the table, behind leaders Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who have played a tie more. Jaipur Patriots, on the other hand, are fourth with a loss and a win in their bag.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers have been dominant, so far, in UTT 2024; they have won both their ties, eight of the ten matches contested, and 21 of the 30 games they have played. Led by captain Alvaro Robles, the team from Bengaluru is looking to break into the playoffs for the first time, after narrowly missing out on a spot in their debut season last year.

Robles aside, PBG Bengaluru Smashers are likely to feature star paddler Manika Batra, who claimed an impressive win over giant-slayer Ayhika Mukherjee in the previous tie, USA ace Lily Zhang, and the assertive Jeet Chandra.

On the opposing side, the Jaipur Patriots head into the tie on the back of a win against U Mumba TT. The debutants hold a balanced record, having won one tie out of two, five matches out of 10, and 15 games out of 30 contested.

Jaipur Patriots' clash with PBG Bengaluru Smashers is likely to pit South Korean paddler Cho Seung-min, who has impressed with his displays so far, against Robles in a highlight clash. Suthasini Sawettabut, Snehit SFR, and Nithyashree Mani have also laid down strong statements; the trio will look to build upon that in tie 3.

Squads:

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor