UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal dazzles in Chennai Lions' 8-7 win over Dabang Delhi TTC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25 : Led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, Chennai Lions bounced back in style from their previous loss in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 by defeating Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Home favourite Sharath, who is the league's highest-ranked male Indian paddler, showed his class in a 2-1 win over Dabang Delhi TTC's Andreas Levenko in the tie's first men's singles, unleashing a range of powerful smashes on the Austrian making his debut in the fifth season of UTT. Sharaths's win set the tone for the tie, with his teammates following suit later on.

Subsequently, in the tie's first women's singles, Sakura Mori defeated Orawan Paranang, 2-1, to extend Chennai Lions' lead. Mori proved her prowess in difficult circumstances, staying in control of the match despite repeated fightbacks from her opponent. While the Japanese paddler took the opening two games, her Thai counterpart varied her approach in the third and claimed a consolation victory, reducing Dabang Delhi TTC's deficit.

The mixed doubles match between the two teams followed the same trend, as Chennai Lions' pairing of Sharath and Mori beat Dabang Delhi TTC's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Paranang 2-1. The hosts secured the tie in the very next match, with Jules Rolland defeating local boy Sathiyan two games to one.

In the final match of the tie, Dabang Delhi TTC's Diyale Chitale scripted personal history. The Mumbai girl, who used to watch UTT as a fan from the stands, won her first match ever in the league in her second year. She beat Poymantee Baisya 3-0.

For her impressive victory, Chitale scooped the Indian Player of the Tie honour. Meanwhile, Chennai Lions' Mori claimed the Foreign Player of the Tie gong, while Rolland was awarded with DafaNews Shot of the Tie award.

Tomorrow's only tie will see the PBG Bengaluru Smashers take on Puneri Paltan TT at 17:00, with both teams looking to take a significant step forward.

Detailed Scores

Chennai Lions bt Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7:

Sharath Kamal bt Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-8, 8-11); Sakura Mori bt Orawan Paranang 2-1 (11-10, 11-8, 4-11); Sharath/Mori bt Sathiyan/Paranang 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11); Jules Rolland bt Sathiyan G. 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11); Poymantee Baisya lost to Diya Chitale 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 5-11).

