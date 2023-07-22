UTT: Bengaluru Smashers to take on in-form Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Bengaluru Smashers are high on confidence after registering their first victory against defending champions Chennai Lions in the last tie and will look to continue their winning form as they face Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 on Sunday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

A win will also keep Bengaluru Smashers in the semifinals race, while a defeat for them could weaken their chances to qualify for the knockout stage of the league.

Bengaluru Smashers will hope that the highest-ranked paddler in India, Manika Batra continue her positive results, while Kirill Gerassimenko and Natalia Bajor are also the key players for the franchise.

"The last few ties were really difficult but a win against the defending champions Chennai Lions has given us a lot of confidence that we can always make a comeback. We are looking forward to fighting and giving our best in the next tie against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis," commented Kirill ahead of the upcoming tie against Chennai Lions as quoted in an official statement by UTT.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis have been in fine form as well and have won their last two ties against Dabang Delhi TTC and table toppers Goa Challengers. They will bank on their young players Manush Shah and Archana Kamath apart from their international star World No. 23 Omar Assar.

"We have been in great form and performed well in the last tie as well. Omar has been in great form and gives us a solid start. All the franchises are really competitive in this league and we take each tie as it comes and now our focus is on the next tie which we want to win," Manush stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor