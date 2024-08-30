UTT: Manika and Bernadette’s clash on cards as Bengaluru Smashers take on Ahmedabad Pipers

Chennai, Aug 30 PBG Bengaluru Smashers will look to consolidate their position in the race to the playoffs when they take on table toppers Ahmedabad SG Pipers in Ultimate Table Tennis at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

The contest between Bengaluru Smashers and Ahmedabad Pipers has plenty of potential mouth-watering clashes on offer, with a possible face-off between two of the world’s highest-ranked players in the competition — Manika Batra (world no. 25) and Bernadette Szocs (world no. 13).

The weekend’s double header action will continue later in the evening with defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers trying to get inside the top four when they meet hosts Chennai Lions.

Currently placed at the third spot in the table, Bengaluru Smashers have won nine matches so far and accumulated 32 points from their three ties. On the other hand, Ahmedabad Pipers are charging toward the play-offs with 24 points in their kitty from three ties. Meanwhile, Athlead Goa Challengers are also on course for a play-off berth with 21 points from three ties, and a win against Chennai Lions could propel them inside the top four.

Bengaluru Smashers’ clash with Ahmedabad Pipers will also potentially pit the dominant Alvaro Robles against France’s Lilian Bardet, while Jeet Chandra's bout with Manush Shah will be one for the table tennis fans to look out for.

Later in the day, Chennai Lions will be banking on the experience of the legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal to get the side’s campaign back on track in his potential match-up with Harmeet Desai. Meanwhile, Athlead Goa Challengers’ Yangzi Liu will be looking to bounce back from her first loss of IndianOil UTT in a likely battle against Sakura Mori.

The tie between PBG Bengaluru Smashers and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will take place at 17:00. Meanwhile, Chennai Lions’ clash with Athlead Goa Challengers will commence after 19:30.

Squads

PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers-

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj Anthony

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Jash Modi

Chennai Lions vs Athlead Goa Challengers-

Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB

Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy)

