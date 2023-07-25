UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers
Published: July 25, 2023
Pune, July 25 Bengaluru Smashers star paddler Manika Batra continued her scintillating form as she defeated T. Reeth Rishya of Goa Challengers in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Tuesday.
Manika thumped compatriot Reeth, who recently stunned World No. 28 Lily Zhang, 3-0 to register her fourth women's singles victory in Season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers.
Manika, who is India's highest-ranked paddler, went into attacking mode from the first serve and quickly took a big lead. She then wrapped up the game 11-4 with a precise backhand.
Manika used her reach and attacking powers to win the second game 11-5 and carried forward her momentum to clinch an 11-7 victory in the third game as well.
Earlier, Bengaluru Smashers' Kirill Gerassimenko defeated the former World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles 2-1 in an exciting contest.
Robles began the first game brilliantly and showed immaculate precision to win it 11-3 before the Kazak paddler made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-8 to force the match into the decider. Kirill was at his very best in the third game as he played ferocious forehands on both flanks to clinch the decider 11-5 and the match.
