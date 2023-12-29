Uttar Pradesh wins gold in Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], December 29 : The opening day of the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023-24 proved to be a test of skill in the men's competition. Uttar Pradesh clinched gold, Maharashtra secured silver and West Bengal bagged bronze in the men's team category of the Junior National Championship at the Gymnastics Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Uttar Pradesh posted an all-around score of 278.40, Maharashtra cumulated a total of 274.25 and West Bengal recorded 268.80 points to secure podium finishes in the men's category, a release said. Odisha secured fourth place with a total of 267.00 points, while Delhi finished fifth with 253.95 points.

Siddhartha Das, Director, Sports & Youth Services, was the Chief Guest.

In the individual all-around ranking, Uttar Pradesh's Pranav Mishra finished on top with a total of 71.55 points. He recorded 12.65 points on the Floor Exercise, 10.90 on the Pommel Horse, 12.60 on the Rings, 12.15 on the Vault, 11.65 on Parallel Bars and 11.60 on the Horizontal Bar.

Maharashtra's Aaryan Davande finished on second position with a total of 70.15 points, recording 11.70 points on Floor Exercise, 10.95 on Pommel Horse, 11.70 on Rings, 13.05 on Vault, 11.25 on Parallel Bars and 11.50 on Horizontal Bar.

Odisha's Alok Kumar finished in third position. He posted an all-around score of 68.90 on the back of Floor Exercise (11.75), Pommel Horse (10.60), Rings (11.80), Vault (12.35), Parallel Bars (11.05) and Horizontal Bar (11.35).

Top 8 all-around rankings

1. Pranav Mishra (Uttar Pradesh) - 71.55

2. Aaryan Davande (Maharashtra) - 70.15

3. Alok Kumar (Odisha) - 68.90

4. Jatin Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh) - 68.80

5. Sarthak Rawool (Maharashtra) - 68.15

6. Soham Majumdar (West Bengal) - 68.05

7. Biru Chandra Rao (Odisha) - 67.40

8. Niladri Sarkar (West Bengal) - 67.00

Women's teams will be in action on the second day of the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor