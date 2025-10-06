Uttarakhand CM chairs meeting of Sports Department, asks officials to strengthen infrastructure

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to strengthen sports infrastructure across the state and encourage greater youth participation in sports.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a review meeting of the Sports Department at his residence on Monday, emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and effective utilisation of the sports infrastructure developed during the 38th National Games to ensure sustained momentum in sports activities across Uttarakhand.

He instructed that regular sports competitions should be organised throughout the state to maximise the use of these assets, as per a press release.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite the work on the proposed Sports University in Haldwani and the upcoming Women's Sports College in Lohaghat. He stated that the timely implementation of these projects will provide athletes with advanced training facilities, helping Uttarakhand carve out a new identity in the field of sports.

During the meeting, he directed that grand sports competitions from the Nyaya Panchayat level to MLA, MP, and Chief Minister's Championship Trophy tournaments be organised to enhance youth enthusiasm and participation in sports. He further directed the Sports and Youth Welfare Department to extend necessary support to youth preparing for the Agniveer recruitment.

Dhami added that in view of the upcoming 39th National Games, better training and resources should be provided to athletes. He stressed ensuring timely distribution of awards, scholarships, and insurance benefits to outstanding performers. He also called for special focus on the development of sports infrastructure through participation from the private and corporate sectors, so that sports facilities can be expanded to the grassroots level.

He highlighted the need to appoint experienced coaches to provide quality training to athletes and to accelerate the establishment of various sports academies across the state. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting a strong sports culture in Uttarakhand and channelising the energy of the youth in a positive direction.

