Uttarakhand CM congratulates Indian para-athletes on performance at World Para Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has hailed India's para-athletes for their remarkable performance at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, where the country secured its highest-ever medal tally in the competition.

India finished 10th in the championships, claiming six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals, bringing their total medal count to 22. This marks India's best-ever performance at the World Championships.

On Sunday, India earned three silver medals: Simran Sharma in the women's 100m T12, Preethi Pal in the women's 100m T35, and Navdeep in the men's Javelin Throw T41.

In an X post, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team for their outstanding performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning a total of 22 medals, including six golds. Your achievement has filled the entire nation of India with pride. You all have proven through your unwavering determination and hard work that resolve is the greatest strength. Wishing you all endless good wishes for a bright future."

India's performance in 2025 surpassed their showing in the 2024 campaign in Kobe, Japan, where they won 17 medals, including six gold, five silver, and six bronze.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships saw participation from 2,000 athletes from 104 nations, competing in 186 events.

India's 73-member contingent consisted of 54 men and 19 women. As many as 35 world records and 104 championship records were created during the nine days of intense competition on the newly laid Mondo track in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Thirty-five world records are equal to those of Paris 2023, and 14 more than last year's event in Kobe, Japan. As many as 44 nations won at least one gold medal, and as many as 63 countries went home with at least one medal for their efforts.

