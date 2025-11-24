Uttarakhand CM hails India's 20-medal haul at World Boxing Cup Finals, calls it "golden chapter"

Dehradun, (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended congratulations to the Indian boxers who delivered a dominant performance at the recently concluded World Boxing Cup Finals, calling the campaign a proud moment for the entire nation. India finished the tournament with an impressive tally of 20 medals, including nine gold, six silver and five bronze, marking one of the country's strongest outings on the global stage.

Hailing the boxers for their exceptional achievement, Dhami said the contingent had created a new benchmark for Indian sport.

"The unprecedented golden chapter scripted by our boxers in World Boxing Cup 2025 is a moment of pride for the nation. India's talented players have elevated the country's reputation in the field of sports by securing a total of 20 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze. This success is a unique outcome of discipline, hard work, and the guidance of excellent coaches," he said.

The Chief Minister also praised the impact the boxers' performances would have on the next generation of athletes.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the medal-winning players who have infused new energy and inspiration into the national sports world. Certainly, this achievement will inspire emerging players with fresh energy and the motivation to set ambitious goals," he added.

हमारे मुक्केबाज खिलाड़ियों द्वारा #WorldBoxingCup2025 में रचा गया अभूतपूर्व स्वर्णिम अध्याय राष्ट्र के लिए गर्व का क्षण है। भारत के प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ियों ने 9 स्वर्ण, 6 रजत और 5 कांस्य सहित कुल 20 पदक अर्जित कर खेल के क्षेत्र में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा को नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया है।… pic.twitter.com/LWQN0fyjC8 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 24, 2025

India's women, produced a golden wave with Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Nupur (80+kg) securing a gold each; Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), and Parveen (60kg), all climbed to the top of the podium as well. Seven golds medals came from women's boxers, with Pooja Rani (silver in 80 kg), Neeraj Phogat (bronze medal in 65 kg) and Saweety Boora (bronze medal in 75 kg) also receiving medals.

Men's boxers secured two golds, with Sachin Siwach (gold in 60 kg) and Hitesh Gulia (gold in 70 kg) being the champions for India. Silver medals came from Jadumani Singh (in 50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (silver in 55 kg), Abhinash Jamwal (silver in 65 kg), Ankush Panghal (silver in 80 kg) and Narendra Berwal (90+kg). Jugnoo (in 85 kg) and Naveen (in 90 kg) got bronze medals for India.

