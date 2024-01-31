Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honours 24 football players

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday evening honoured 24 players who participated in the International Football Competition and 75 players for winning bronze medals in the Khelo Masters National Football Competition 2023 at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the 24 official and player team of 40 Plus Khelo Masters India Team of Uttarakhand, Dehradun Football Academy, participating in the International Veterinary Football Championship to be held in Pokhara, Nepal.

Congratulating everyone, the Chief Minister said that football is the main sport of the state. Our players are bringing glory to the state in various sports with their talent. He said that the state government is determined to promote various sports.

