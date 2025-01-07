Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, shares information about National Games

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and shared information about the preparations for organizing the National Games in Uttarakhand.

Along with this, he discussed in detail with the Union Minister the works being conducted to develop sports infrastructure facilities in the state.

During this, the Dhami requested Mandaviya to approve the necessary funds for the construction of high-level sports facilities (High Altitude Center) in Dinapani of Almora district.

The establishment of a multipurpose sports hall at each development block level, approval on the proposal sent earlier for the operation of the ice skating ring located in the Maharana Pratap Sports College campus in Dehradun and also to approval of funds for the upgradation of the Adventure Training Center operated in Shivpuri, New Tehri.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also requested financial assistance for the construction of an Indoor Artificial Rock Climbing Wall on the land of Women's Sports College in Champawat. The CM expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Union Minister for assuring all possible cooperation.

The National Games are scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, according to an official release.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the National Games organized in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister presented a shawl of Malari (Chamoli) and a replica of Narayan Ashram to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state for the leadership, guidance, and cooperation of the Prime Minister in the development of the state. The Chief Minister informed the prime minister about the development works being carried out in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor