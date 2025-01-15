Uttarakhand highlights its heritage and strength through Logo, Mascot, and Torch of 38th National Games

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 : As Uttarakhand gets ready to host the 38th National Games from January 28th, the State has introduced three important symbols its logo, mascot Mauli, and the torch Tejaswini. These symbols showcase the State's rich culture, natural beauty, and strength, capturing the true spirit of the games and the celebrations marking Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary year, as per a Uttrakhand CMO press release.

The 38th National Games, which will feature 35 sports, is not only a major sporting event but also a significant moment for Uttarakhand to display its cultural and regional identity. Through Mauli, Tejaswini, and the official logo, Uttarakhand aims to create a strong connection with athletes and spectators while celebrating the unique features of the State.

The mascot Mauli is named after the State bird of Uttarakhand, the Himalayan Monal which is known for its bright colours, beauty, and strength. Mauli, the mascot represents the natural beauty and wildlife of Uttarakhand, as well as the perseverance and energy of the people of the State.

The Himalayan Monal is not just an iconic species of the region, but also a symbol of Uttarakhand's pristine environment, with its mountains, forests, and rich wildlife. By choosing Mauli as the mascot, Uttarakhand celebrates its deep connection with nature and the strength of its people, who live in harmony with the land. Mauli reflects the determination and passion that athletes show as they compete in the games.

The official torch for the 38th National Games, named Tejaswini, stands for power, inspiration, and the pursuit of excellence. The torch, which will carry the flame of competition and sportsmanship across the State, represents the spirit of inspiration that will guide athletes to do their best and bring the nation together through the power of sports.

The name Tejaswini, meaning radiant and strong, reflects Uttarakhand's energy and commitment to hosting an unforgettable National Games. The torch design draws inspiration from the majestic mountains and the vibrant energy of the State's people. Its light symbolizes the bright future of Uttarakhand and its athletes, creating a sense of pride and unity.

The official logo of the 38th National Games is a harmonious blend of elements that symbolize Uttarakhand's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and milestones. It prominently features the majestic Himalayan peaks, representing the State's grandeur and resilience; the Himalayan Monal, the vibrant State bird, signifying biodiversity and cultural pride; and the sacred Ganga River, a symbol of purity and spiritual significance central to Uttarakhand's identity. Additionally, the logo incorporates a silver jubilee emblem to commemorate 25 years of Uttarakhand's statehood, marking this event as a celebration of heritage and progress.

Together, Mauli, Tejaswini and the official Logo of the 38th National Games, Uttarakhand has encapsulated its stunning landscapes, rich wildlife, and deep cultural roots. From the towering Himalayan peaks to the sacred Ganges River, these symbols honor the natural beauty and strength of Uttarakhand's people.

As the National Games are set to begin these symbols serve as powerful reminders of Uttarakhand's pride, unity, and resilience.

The 38th National Games will take place from January 28th, 2025, in Uttarakhand, with athletes from across the country competing in 33 + 2 different sports (subject to change). This is set to be the largest sporting event in the State's history, and Uttarakhand is excited to showcase its ability to host such an important occasion.

