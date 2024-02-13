UWW lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

Lausanne (Switzerland), Feb 13 The United World Wrestling, the global governing body for the sport, has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect. UWW had placed the WFI under provisional suspension on August 23 last year after the Indian body failed to hold an election in due course.

The UWW Disciplinary Chamber decided that it had sufficient grounds to impose the provisional suspension on the body as the situation in the federation prevailed for at least six months.

The UWW Bureau met on February 9 to review the suspension among other topics and considering all the elements and information, it decided to lift the suspension under the following conditions:

The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes. These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024.

The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President.

UWW remains in touch with the wrestlers and will follow up with them in the coming days.

This also means that Indian wrestlers will be able to compete under their country's flag at the next UWW event. Under the suspension, the Indian wrestlers had to compete under a UWW flag.

