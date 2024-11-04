Van Nistelrooy 'hoping' for Man Utd injury boost ahead of Europa League clash

Manchester, Nov 4 Ruud van Nistelrooy is hoping Manchester United can welcome some injured players back for his final two games as interim head coach.

The Reds host PAOK FC in the Europa League on Thursday before Leicester come back to Old Trafford next Sunday, in a repeat of Ruud’s first match as temporary boss – the 5-2 Carabao Cup victory over the Foxes.

Christian Eriksen was missing for that outing and his absence continued on Sunday, as the Dane was one of eight first-team players sidelined.

Ruud named four teenagers on his substitutes’ bench for Chelsea's visit and Jack Fletcher and Jayce Fitzgerald, both 17 and with no senior minutes to their names, were the only options in the middle of the park.

Victor Lindelof , usually a centre-back and occasionally deployed on the flanks of the defence ,replaced Manuel Ugarte for the final 10 minutes to play a sitting midfield role.

“No, we were thin. We had some young lads on the bench who are very talented and will be very important for the future. As you say we are thin, especially in midfield.

“We had no midfielders on the bench, but we hope we can bring some back for the coming week so we can have more options from the bench," said Ruud to MUTV.

Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount haven’t featured since the last international break, while Antony picked up an injury in Istanbul last month

For now, the legendary former striker is content with how the Reds have reacted to a challenging week.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Monday to today has almost been a full week where so many things happened and my task was to steady the ship and to get results coming.I think the players reacted good on Wednesday and today and it’s something to build on for the next two games," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor