Vani Kapoor edges out Hitaashee in play-off in leg 12 of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], September 21 : Vani Kapoor grabbed her first title in almost 18 months as she edged out Hitaashee Bakshi on the third play-off hole in the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Vani's last win had also come at her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club in March last year.

Vani started the final day three shots behind the overnight leaders, Hitaashee Bakshi and Vidhatri Urs. Playing one group ahead of the leaders, Vani was one-under for the front nine, but still trailed Hitaashee who was 2-over for the front nine and Vidhatri, who was even par.

On the back nine, Vani seemed to have lost her chance when she dropped a shot on the Par-4 11th and then gave away a double bogey on the par-4 14th. However, she fought back well with birdies on the Par-4 15th and the Par-3 17th to set a clubhouse target of 4-over 220.

Starting the day at 1-over, Hitaashee was 2-over for the front nine, and then dropped a double bogey on the back nine on Par-4 11th. She slipped to 4-over for the tournament with seven holes left. She needed a birdie over the last seven holes to forge ahead but was unable to find it. She finished at 4-over and ended in a tie with Vani.

As for Vidhatri, who came here with three wins in a row behind her, things were tough on the home stretch. She was even par for the front nine and very much in contention for a fourth win a row. However, she dropped a shot on Par-4 10th and then dropped a double bogey on Par-3 12th at which point she was also 4-over. She dropped yet another bogey on Par-4 17th and missed getting into a play-off.

The drama continued into the play-off as Vani and Hitaashee parred the first playoff hole on the 18th and the second time around both birdied it.

On the third visit, when Vani birdied the hole and Hitaashee had already taken five shots. She gave up and the title went to Vani.

The win will also give Vani a lot of confidence ahead of next month's Women's Indian Open which will be played at the same course.

As Vani took the title and Hitaashee was second, Vidhatri finished third for the third time in six starts - she won on the other three starts.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya who shot a superb 4-under 32 for the front nine carded the day's equal-best score of 69 and was fourth.

Amateurs took the next three spots, too, as Janneya Dasannjee (74) was tied for fifth with Kashika Misra (70), while Keerthana Rajeev (70) was seventh.

Khushi Khanijau, who equalled the day's best card of 69 was tied eighth with Sneha Singh (77) and Kriti Chowhan (80).

Experienced Amandeep Drall (76) was 14th, while Shweta Mansingh, who was tied fourth after the second round, had a rough day with 84 and finished T-15.

Agrima Manral landed a hole in one on Par-3 and carded 76 to finish 17th.

Hitaashee Bakshi despite missing out on the win maintained her position at the top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall were second and third. Khushi Khanijau and Vidhatri Urs lie fourth and fifth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor