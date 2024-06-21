Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69, Tvesa gets 71 in Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

By ANI | Published: June 21, 2024 08:45 PM2024-06-21T20:45:53+5:302024-06-21T20:50:04+5:30

Beroun [Czech Republic], June 21 : Vani Kapoor carded four-under 68 on the first day of the Tipsport Czech ...

Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69, Tvesa gets 71 in Tipsport Czech Ladies Open | Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69, Tvesa gets 71 in Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69, Tvesa gets 71 in Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Beroun [Czech Republic], June 21 : Vani Kapoor carded four-under 68 on the first day of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open. Vani, who has shown flashes of form but not over the full four rounds or a week, looked confident as she had six birdies against two bogeys.

Vani was lying Tied-seventh and was the best Indian, though Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar were even par through nine holes, and they were still on the course.

Amateur Avani Prashanth shot 3-under and was T-18 and the others to finish their rounds were Ridhima Dilawari at 2-under 70 and Tvesa Malik had played her round at 1-under 71. Ridhima was T-30 and Tvesa was T-44.

Welsh golfer Chloe Williams had a stunning start with a bogey-free 9-under 63 and Finland's Sanna Nuutinen carded 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. Alexandra Swayne was the sole third at 6-under 66.

Vani Kapoor began with a flourish on the tenth with birdies on her first two holes. That was followed by a bogey on the 12th, but she found birdies again on the 14th and the 15th. She was three-under through six holes. On her second nine, she dropped a shot on the first but picked birdies on the seventh and ninth for a solid start.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app