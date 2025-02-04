Varun Chakaravarthy added to India squad for England ODI’s on coach Gambhir’s insistence

New Delhi, Feb 4 Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has received his maiden ODI call-up for the three-game series against England. The move could see the Right-arm leg break show his potential in the 50-over format and his inclusion in India’s final squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill confirmed his addition to the squad in a press conference in Nagpur on Tuesday. The 33-year-old spinner was spotted training with India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on Thursday in Nagpur.

According to IANS sources, the leg-spinner has been taken into the ODI team at the insistence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who wanted him there in the side for the bilateral series.

Chakaravarthy's potential selection is backed by his remarkable 'Player of the Series' performance in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker, scalping 14 wickets, including a sensational five-fer.

His ability to trouble England’s batting lineup with his variations and deceptive spin played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 series victory. Despite having played only 23 List A (50-over) games, Chakravarthy has an impressive record of 59 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8.

His recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, further strengthened his case. He picked up 18 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.16, including a best of 5-9.

Currently, India has named four spinners in their provisional Champions Trophy squad—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The two-week competition, beginning on February 19, will see the top eight teams play 15 matches over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE.

Group A features Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.

