Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf as Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays 9th
By ANI | Updated: August 3, 2025 09:29 IST2025-08-03T09:22:38+5:302025-08-03T09:29:42+5:30
Pinehurst [US], August 3 : Vedika Bhansali of Bengaluru maintained her tied second position after the second round of the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village. Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, has shot two rounds of 33 each, and at six-under, she is still one shot behind the leader, Audrey Zhang of the US (32-33).
After a bogey-free first round, Vedika began with a bogey but had four birdies in her remaining eight holes to get to 3-under 33 in the nine-hole round for Girls 9 Category.
Aida Thimmaiah, after a 75 on the first day, produced a superb 4-under 68 with five birdies and just one bogey to climb 18 places from T-23 to Tied-fifth.
Ojaswini Saraswat stayed in tied ninth place despite improving her score by two shots as she followed her first round 70 with a 68, and at 6-under, she is tied-9th. She is three shots behind the leaders, Riviera Lindholm of Canada and Zara Stanley of the US, who are both at 9-under.
There are three Indians in the Top-10 after the second day, and one more day is left.
Also in with a chance to get into the Top-10 is Nihal Cheema, despite slipping two places from T-12 to T-14 as he shot 3-over 39 in his 9-hole second round in the Boys 8 category.
Results of the Indians after Round 2 at the US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst:
The Indian boys were placed as follows after the second round:
Boys 8: Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh) (38-39) T-14;
Boys 10: Kabir Goyal (Noida) shot (72-70) (T-22);
Boys 11: Sohraab Singh Talwar (Mohali) - (76-74) (T-58);
Boys 12: Adit Veeramachaneni (Bengaluru) (73-79) (T-53), Siddhant Sharma (Faridabad) (78-78) (T-107) and Hridaan Saraogi (Jaipur) (79-79) (T-120).
The girls were placed as follows:
Girls 8: Pramati Veera (Bengaluru) - (37-36) in 9-hole rounds (T-15), Naaysha S Sinha (Noida) (38-39) in 9-hole rounds (T-28);
Girls 9: Vedika Bhansali (Bengaluru) (33-33) in 9-hole rounds (T-2); Ahana Shah (Mumbai) (41-42) (T-72), Suhani Chandra (Gurugram) (43-42) (T-81), Aahana Shrivastava (Gurugram) (44-41) (T-81);
Girls 11: Aida Thimmaiah (Bengaluru) (75-68) (T-5);
Girls 12: Ojaswini Saraswat (Mohali) (70-68) (T-9).
