Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf as Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays 9th

By ANI | Updated: August 3, 2025 09:29 IST2025-08-03T09:22:38+5:302025-08-03T09:29:42+5:30

Pinehurst [US], August 3 : Vedika Bhansali of Bengaluru maintained her tied second position after the second round of ...

Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf as Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays 9th | Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf as Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays 9th

Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf as Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays 9th

Pinehurst [US], August 3 : Vedika Bhansali of Bengaluru maintained her tied second position after the second round of the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village. Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, has shot two rounds of 33 each, and at six-under, she is still one shot behind the leader, Audrey Zhang of the US (32-33).

After a bogey-free first round, Vedika began with a bogey but had four birdies in her remaining eight holes to get to 3-under 33 in the nine-hole round for Girls 9 Category.

Aida Thimmaiah, after a 75 on the first day, produced a superb 4-under 68 with five birdies and just one bogey to climb 18 places from T-23 to Tied-fifth.

Ojaswini Saraswat stayed in tied ninth place despite improving her score by two shots as she followed her first round 70 with a 68, and at 6-under, she is tied-9th. She is three shots behind the leaders, Riviera Lindholm of Canada and Zara Stanley of the US, who are both at 9-under.

There are three Indians in the Top-10 after the second day, and one more day is left.

Also in with a chance to get into the Top-10 is Nihal Cheema, despite slipping two places from T-12 to T-14 as he shot 3-over 39 in his 9-hole second round in the Boys 8 category.

Results of the Indians after Round 2 at the US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst:

The Indian boys were placed as follows after the second round:

Boys 8: Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh) (38-39) T-14;

Boys 10: Kabir Goyal (Noida) shot (72-70) (T-22);

Boys 11: Sohraab Singh Talwar (Mohali) - (76-74) (T-58);

Boys 12: Adit Veeramachaneni (Bengaluru) (73-79) (T-53), Siddhant Sharma (Faridabad) (78-78) (T-107) and Hridaan Saraogi (Jaipur) (79-79) (T-120).

The girls were placed as follows:

Girls 8: Pramati Veera (Bengaluru) - (37-36) in 9-hole rounds (T-15), Naaysha S Sinha (Noida) (38-39) in 9-hole rounds (T-28);

Girls 9: Vedika Bhansali (Bengaluru) (33-33) in 9-hole rounds (T-2); Ahana Shah (Mumbai) (41-42) (T-72), Suhani Chandra (Gurugram) (43-42) (T-81), Aahana Shrivastava (Gurugram) (44-41) (T-81);

Girls 11: Aida Thimmaiah (Bengaluru) (75-68) (T-5);

Girls 12: Ojaswini Saraswat (Mohali) (70-68) (T-9).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app