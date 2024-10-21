Veiga hat-trick raises Palmeiras' title hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 21 Raphael Veiga netted a hat-trick as defending champions Palmeiras secured a 5-3 away win over Juventude in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Teenager Estevao and Colombia international midfielder Richard Rios were also on target for the visitors while Danilo Boza, Ronaldo Souza and Edson Carioca scored for the hosts.

The result leaves Palmeiras with 60 points, just a point behind leaders Botafogo with eight match days remaining. Juventude are 14th in the 20-team standings, 26 points further back, reports Xinhua.

"Every game now is important because the smallest of details can be decisive in the title race," Veiga said after the match. "We know that we have a fight on our hands and it [the championship] is going to go down to the wire. We have to stay focused to give ourselves every chance."

Palmeiras will host fellow title challengers Fortaleza in their next match while Juventude will confront Flamengo at Rio's Maracana stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor