Venezuela hold Argentina in World Cup qualifier

Maturin, Oct 11 Salomon Rondon struck a second-half equaliser as Venezuela salvaged a 1-1 home draw with Argentina in their World Cup qualifier.

Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring for the reigning world champions by firing home from the edge of the six-yard box after Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo punched away Lionel Messi's free-kick.

Rondon put his side on level terms just after the hour with a powerful header following Yeferson Soteldo's cross from the left flank, reports Xinhua.

The result leaves Venezuela with 11 points from nine games in South America's qualifying zone, eight points behind group leaders Argentina.

Venezuela will conclude the double-header of qualifiers with a clash against Paraguay in Asuncion on Tuesday while Argentina will meet Bolivia in Buenos Aires the same day.

The top six teams in the South American group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico while the seventh-ranked side will advance to an inter-continental playoff.

