Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

Melbourne, Jan 2 Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams received a wild card entry into the main draw at the 2026 Australian Open.

It will be her first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2021 and the first time she will have competed outside the United States since 2023.

Of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, none have come in Melbourne. Venus reached the final twice, in 2003 and 2017, and both times her sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, emerged victorious.

In addition to her two AO finals, Williams reached the semifinals in 2001 and another six quarterfinals, contributing to her tournament win-loss record of 54-21.

"I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career," Venus said.

The 45-year-old is set to become the oldest woman to compete in an AO main draw, surpassing the record previously held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round of the Australian Open 2015.

Following a 16-month layoff, Venus returned to tennis last July and competed in three tournaments in 2025. She defeated compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, before falling to Magdalena Frech.

In August, Williams fell to Spain's Jessica Bouzas-Maneiro 4-6, 4-6 in the first round of Cincinnati and took 11th seeded Karolina Muchova to three sets in the first round of the US Open. In doubles, playing alongside Leylah Fernandez, Williams advanced to the quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual finalists Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Venus will prepare for the Australian Open 2026 at the Hobart International, where she also received a wildcard and will join fellow major champions Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

The Australian Open 2026 main draw begins on January 18.

