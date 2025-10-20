Verstappen tightens F1 title race with dominant win at United States GP

Austin, Oct 20 Max Verstappen dominated the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, converting pole position into a commanding victory and closing the gap to the championship leaders. The Red Bull driver led from the start and never relented, while McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were left scrambling in his wake.

With five races remaining in the season, the result significantly alters the title picture. Norris, by taking second, trimmed Piastri's championship lead to just 14 points, while Verstappen reduced his deficit to Piastri to 40 points.

Verstappen's weekend was virtually flawless. Having won the sprint race and then secured pole position on Saturday, he delivered a textbook victory on Sunday. From the lights he fended off the attentions of Norris and Charles Leclerc to grab the inside line into Turn 1, and from there on he set the pace and held firm. The Dutchman managed tyre life, strategy and traffic with precision - and more significantly, confirmed that Red Bull now appears fast on every type of circuit, reports Xinhua.

McLaren, by contrast, appeared vulnerable. Earlier in the weekend its title hopes were hit when its drivers collided in the sprint race, leaving them playing catch-up. On Sunday, Norris fought hard. He passed Leclerc with five laps to go to cement second, but he never threatened Verstappen.

Piastri, meanwhile, struggled for the third race in a row and could only salvage fifth, one place ahead of George Russell's Mercedes. The fact that Verstappen has out-scored both McLaren drivers over the past four races underscores how the momentum has shifted.

After a difficult few races, Leclerc impressed in Austin. Starting on the soft tyre, he used his extra grip to keep Norris at bay for much of the race. That strategic gambit allowed him to occupy second place for a long stint.

Norris, having started alongside Verstappen on the front row, fell back when Leclerc moved ahead and only regained second after a late decisive move into Turn 12. Hamilton, despite running in the sandwich of this battle early on, faded to fourth as the tyres dropped off.

Behind the top six, Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda took seventh, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber. Ollie Bearman finished ninth for Haas, while Fernando Alonso rounded out the top ten for Aston Martin.

The key story from Austin was that Red Bull has seemingly rediscovered its versatility. While earlier this season its form seemed patchy and track-dependent, the drinks-backed squad now looks capable of fighting and winning across varying circuits, especially with Verstappen in such imperious form.

With Piastri's margin ever slimmer and Norris breathing down his neck, the stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the 2025 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor