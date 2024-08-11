"Very different kind of feeling to get a medal for country": Indian hockey team player Lalit Upadhyay

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 : After winning bronze at the Paris Olympics, Indian hockey team player Lalit Upadhyay on Sunday said that it was a "big thing" to play for the country and win medals.

Indian men's hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning after clinching the bronze medal in Paris.

Speaking to ANI, Lalit said that it is a big thing for him to win medals for the country. The Indian hockey team player added that he is very fortunate to represent his country.

"It is a big thing to be able to play for the country and win a medal for the country. I am very fortunate. It is a very different kind of feeling to get a medal for the country...," Lalit said.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in France.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

India ended their Paris Olympics voyage after bagging six medals, which include five bronzes and one silver.

